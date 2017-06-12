› Home ›
Ruston residents graduate from Leadership Louisiana
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:59am
in
Leader News Service
Angie Biscomb and Cary Brown, both of Ruston, recently graduated from Leadership Louisiana, a year-long program sponsored by the Council for a Better Louisiana.
Biscomb and Brown were chosen to participate from a field of more than 100 applicants for the 2017 class.
Leadership Louisiana consists of six regional sessions from leading experts across the state where in-depth, strategic information, was studied and discussed concerning critical issues facing the state.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos