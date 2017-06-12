› Home ›
NAMI thanks community for year-round support
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:58am
Jerrilene Washington
Last week, the National Alliance on Mental Illness — Ruston, Louisiana hosted a Community Leaders’ Luncheon. In case you missed it, we still would like to thank you.
We thank you, Ruston and Northeast Louisiana, for your gracious and generous support of NAMI Ruston.
You helped us raise awareness about mental illnesses and the importance of mental wellness for all. You helped us improve the lives of persons who are living with a mental illness and their families.
