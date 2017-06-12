  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
OK, 'fluffy' guy, we have your number

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:56am
Nancy Bergeron
Santa Claus makes me tired. It isn’t enough he’s been hanging out among the pumpkins and a couple of frazzled-looking, musket-toting Pilgrims standing guard at the local big-box discount store since Labor Day.

Now, the Jolly Old Elf and his eight tiny reindeer — how do tiny reindeer haul a sleigh full of toys and St. Nicholas, too? — are revving for their annual around-the-world-in-less-than-25-days blitz.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made their 2017 Lincoln Parish debut before Thanksgiving when they dropped by a pre-holiday event sponsored by a local business.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

