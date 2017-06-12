  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Loan fund worth a try

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:28am
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker isn’t a hurry-up-and-wait kind of guy.

That’s why when voters approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax to help fund a $120 million package of street, drainage, water and sewer projects, plus a new animal control facility, bike trails and sidewalks and a sports complex, Walker promised to get as much out of the 20-year Moving Ruston Forward tax as possible.

