Eight-team playoff format best option
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:24am
T. Scott Boatright
There’s been much debate this week on what team should have been placed in the fourth and final FBS playoff spot.
To me, the decision was too tough to argue. But I do see an answer in the way things have shaken out this season — an eight-team playoff (if not 16).
An eight-team playoff would make summing up who deserves to be in or out a much simpler equation. If that was the case, the champions of the Power 5 conferences could receive automatic bids. Then give the final three sports to two at-large teams and the best team from the other five conferences.
