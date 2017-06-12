  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU’s Ivy Smith Jr. named SWAC Men’s Hoops POW

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:22am
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University sophomore guard Ivy Smith, Jr., was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Smith averaged 22.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in victories over Georgia Tech and Tougaloo. He shot 42.9 percent (12-of-28) from the floor and 86.4 percent (19-of-22) from the foul line. Smith poured in a career-high 31 points and dished out a career-high 13 assists in a 111-95 win over Tougaloo.

