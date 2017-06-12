› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to host Stephen F. Austin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service
Two of the winningest men’s basketball programs in the country over the last half decade just so happen to be less than three hours apart from one another.
Those two teams — Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin — will meet up on the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
The live video stream can be seen with a paid subscription to CUSA.tv. Fans can listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the action on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
