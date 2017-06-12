  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs to host Stephen F. Austin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:16am
Photo by DONNY CROWE/Louisiana Tech University Communicatons - Louisiana Tech Junior guard Derric Jean is one of four Bulldogs averaging double-digits in scoring.

Two of the winningest men’s basketball programs in the country over the last half decade just so happen to be less than three hours apart from one another.

Those two teams — Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin — will meet up on the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

The live video stream can be seen with a paid subscription to CUSA.tv. Fans can listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the action on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.

