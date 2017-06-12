  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Six Bulldogs named All-CUSA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:07am
Tech places two on conference All-Freshman squad
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech defensive back Amik Robertson earned a spot on Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team and was named second team All-CUSA following a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches.

IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech has produced a total of six first and second team members on Conference USA’s 2017 All-Conference football teams, while the Bulldogs also had two newcomers named to the All-Freshman Team, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

