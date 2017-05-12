› Home ›
Techsters fall to Clemson, 55-47
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/05/2017 - 11:41am
Leader Sports Service
Clemson entered Monday night’s game against Louisiana Tech ranked in the top five in the country in defensive field goal percentage and points allowed per game.
The Tigers (7-2) left Ruston improving on those numbers as Clemson stymied the Lady Techsters (4-4) 55-47 before 2,129 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech fell for the third straight game and saw its modest seven-game home winning streak snapped, shooting only 30 percent from the field and committing 25 turnovers in the loss.
