Smith’s career night lifts GSU over Tougaloo
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/05/2017 - 11:30am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Ivy Smith, Jr. led five players in double figures with a career high in points and assists as Grambling State rolled past Tougaloo College, 111-95, on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (3-5), which has now won back-to-back games, shot 50 percent (19-of-30) from the floor in the first half and led 57-44 at the break. The Tigers led by as many as 20 points (43-23) in the first half but the Bulldogs (6-2) cut the deficit to four twice in the second half.
