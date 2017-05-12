› Home ›
Newcomers pace Tech track teams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/05/2017 - 11:25am
Leader Sports Service
JONESBORO, Ark. — Louisiana Tech officially opened the indoor track and field season on Sunday afternoon with the team’s newcomers shining in the A-State Kickoff Klassic, which was held in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Louisiana Tech notched a total of 26 top five finishes on the day in both field and running events, while the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters had five individuals claim first place in their respective events in Sunday’s season-opening meet hosted by Arkansas State.
