Shop Local Campaign begins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:33am
Leader News Service
Shop local this year as part of the a campaign that gives residents a chance to win prizes and money while they shop.
“There are 29 local businesses listed on the Passport. As you visit each one, you’ll have your Passport stamped to validate that you’ve been there,” Ivana Flowers, communication and special events coordinator for the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said. “Complete the entire card to be eligible for the $1,000 grand prize presented by First National Bank.”
