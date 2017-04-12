› Home ›
LPSB to review corporal punishment policy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:32am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board will revisit revised policies related to corporal punishment in the school system after tabling a portion of the proposal during November’s board meeting.
The policy revision is one of a number of items on the school board’s agenda that includes a vote on the Enhanced School Calendar for Glen View and Cypress Springs Elementary Schools.
The board meeting is open to the public and will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school board’s central office.
