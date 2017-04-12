› Home ›
Ruston Christmas parade to roll
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:29am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Ruston residents will continue an annual holiday tradition, but with a few new changes.
The 70th annual Ruston “Magical” Christmas parade coordinated for the first time by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce will roll at 4 p.m. Saturday through downtown Ruston’s winter wonderland.
The parade will line up in the 300 block of South Homer Street, head north to Alabama and continue on to North Trenton Street where it will then turn right on Dan Reneau Drive and return to its starting point.
