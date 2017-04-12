  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Christmas angels all around: Locals support DART

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:25am
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Autrey, Terrie 2014.jpg

Everywhere I look, the spirit of Christmas is evident.

Our downtown streets are lit and festive, and our storefronts are decorated in jeweled tones and inviting displays.

Looking closer, there are even sweeter signs of Christmas, in donation boxes and Angel Trees for several worthy organizations in town.

In my experience, people usually like to help others during Christmas, even if it requires a sacrifice to do so.

The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team is the grateful recipient of many kind gestures at Christmas.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share