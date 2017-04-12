› Home ›
Christmas angels all around: Locals support DART
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:25am
Terrie Queen Autrey
Everywhere I look, the spirit of Christmas is evident.
Our downtown streets are lit and festive, and our storefronts are decorated in jeweled tones and inviting displays.
Looking closer, there are even sweeter signs of Christmas, in donation boxes and Angel Trees for several worthy organizations in town.
In my experience, people usually like to help others during Christmas, even if it requires a sacrifice to do so.
The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team is the grateful recipient of many kind gestures at Christmas.
