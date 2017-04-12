› Home ›
Celebrating local artists
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:20am
The number of artistically talented people in Lincoln Parish is astounding, and the North Central Louisiana Arts Council makes it their duty to give these artists an outlet to show their work with the public.
On Friday and Saturday, downtown Ruston was packed with people who came out to enjoy the beginning of the holiday season, and enjoy local art during NCLAC’s Holiday Arts Tour.
The Tour as celebrating its 20th year, and really wanted to make an impression on residents.
They succeeded.
