Buddy's Blog

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:19am
Wilbert Ellis: Our parish’s true humanitarian
O. K. Davis
He has been honored from Ruston to New Orleans and from Omaha, Nebraska, to Baton Rouge.

With 700-plus victories (737, according to Wikipedia), he’s one of the winningest coaches in NCAA baseball history.

But far more than simply being known as the former, highly successful brain trust of Grambling State University’s diamond fortunes, Ellis is a friend to all: Young, old, African-American, Caucasian, Yankee fans, non-Yankee fans.

For the Ruston native and graduate of Lincoln High and GSU, all men are truly equal and loved.

