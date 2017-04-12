  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs get Frisco Bowl invite

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:13am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz will see his Bulldogs play in the initial Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

Louisiana Tech has accepted a bid to play in the Inaugural 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio as Louisiana Tech will face Southern Methodist.

Sunday’s announcement marks the fourth straight season Louisiana Tech will make a bowl appearance and the third time in the last four seasons the Bulldogs will play a bowl game in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

