› Home ›
Bulldogs get Frisco Bowl invite
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/04/2017 - 11:13am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech has accepted a bid to play in the Inaugural 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio as Louisiana Tech will face Southern Methodist.
Sunday’s announcement marks the fourth straight season Louisiana Tech will make a bowl appearance and the third time in the last four seasons the Bulldogs will play a bowl game in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos