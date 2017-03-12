› Home ›
Church News 12.3.17
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 1:01am
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
First Assembly of God
“Living in the Spirit” class is at 9:45 a.m. Sundays. Children’s church is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery through age 3 is provided at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, by request on Sunday night and at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
BAPTIST
Calvary
Bible study classes begin at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Worship is also held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Prayer meeting begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Wednesday prayer services are at 6:30 p.m.
China Grove Missionary
