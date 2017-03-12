› Home ›
Aldermen to consider loan application plan
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:47am
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen will be asked on Monday to authorize the city to investigate applying for a loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality that, if granted, could stretch some of the Moving Ruston Forward money a little further.
The board will take up the application authorization request during their 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Aldermen will also consider purchase of hydroelectric power and the next step in the sidewalk project at I. A. Lewis School.
