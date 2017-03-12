  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston man sentenced for cyberstalking

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:43am
Leader News Service newsroom@rustonleader.com

ALEXANDRIA — A Ruston man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for cyberstalking a woman and posting nude pictures of her on various websites.

Wesley Ballew, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell to one count of cyberstalking.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $7,500 restitution, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

