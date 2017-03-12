› Home ›
GSU takes second straight SWAC title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:41am
in
T. Scott Boatright
HOUSTON — As expected, Grambling State won a second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
What wasn’t expected was the barnburner finish the game boiled down to.
A safety with 14:55 remaining in the contest pushed Grambling’s lead to 30 points as the Tigers appeared to be in for an easy final quarter.
It turned out to be anything but.
Alcorn State rallied to score 22 straight points in the fourth quarter before the G-Men buckled down in the final two minutes to hold on for a 40-32 win.
