Ruston man sentenced for cyberstalking
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:41am
Leader News Service newsroom@rustonleader.com
ALEXANDRIA — A Ruston man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for cyberstalking a woman and posting nude pictures of her on various websites.
Wesley Ballew, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell to one count of cyberstalking.
He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $7,500 restitution, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.
