› Home ›
‘Brawling’ for bucks
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:37am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Amanda Roe, a local artist, paints during the annual Holiday Art Brawl event during the North Central Louisiana Arts Council’s Holiday Arts Tour Saturday. Viewers were invited to vote on their favorite painting by dropping “bucks into buckets.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos