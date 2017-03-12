› Home ›
Bulldogs hit century mark in home victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:35am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fans got to see the Bulldogs’ lone senior reach a career milestone as well as some true freshmen flash their abilities all in the same night.
Senior guard Jacobi Boykins hit 1,000 career points and the four freshmen combined to score 44 points in a 106-55 rout of Miles College on Saturday inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
