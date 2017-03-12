  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men stun Georgia Tech in wrong-basket win

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:34am
in

ATLANTA (AP) — Diontae Jones scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds Friday night to lead Grambling State, and the Tigers upset Georgia Tech when the home team’s Curtis Haywood tipped a defensive rebound into the wrong goal with six seconds left to give the visiting Tigers a 64-63 win.

Grambling State (2-5) built a 16-point lead over Tech (4-2), and held on, barely, in McCamish Pavilion.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share