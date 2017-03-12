› Home ›
G-Men stun Georgia Tech in wrong-basket win
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:34am
in
ATLANTA (AP) — Diontae Jones scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds Friday night to lead Grambling State, and the Tigers upset Georgia Tech when the home team’s Curtis Haywood tipped a defensive rebound into the wrong goal with six seconds left to give the visiting Tigers a 64-63 win.
Grambling State (2-5) built a 16-point lead over Tech (4-2), and held on, barely, in McCamish Pavilion.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos