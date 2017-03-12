› Home ›
Tech releases track and field schedules
Louisiana Tech head track and field coach Gary Stanley and his staff have announced the program’s 2017-18 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules with four indoor events and eight outdoor meets scheduled in regular season action.
The Bulldogs and Lady Techsters will compete in a total of four indoor meets prior to the 2018 Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held Feb. 17-18 in Birmingham, Alabama.
