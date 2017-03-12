  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Kgoale named All-South Region

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:31am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior midfielder Nomvula Kgoale registered 15 points on six goals (three game-winners) and three assists while making 17 starts in the midfield this past season

The impact senior midfielder Nomvula Kgoale had on the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team this past season was recognized again on Thursday as she was selected to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-South Region Team.

Kgoale was one of only four midfielders from Conference USA to make all-region, chosen to the second team after being a key reason why LA Tech lost only three matches all season to go 14-3-5 and qualify for the C-USA Tournament for the fourth straight year.

