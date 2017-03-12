› Home ›
Tech’s Kgoale named All-South Region
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:31am
Leader Sports Service
The impact senior midfielder Nomvula Kgoale had on the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team this past season was recognized again on Thursday as she was selected to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-South Region Team.
Kgoale was one of only four midfielders from Conference USA to make all-region, chosen to the second team after being a key reason why LA Tech lost only three matches all season to go 14-3-5 and qualify for the C-USA Tournament for the fourth straight year.
