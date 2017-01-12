› Home ›
Bank of Ruston presents Holiday Art Show
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:10pm
The Bank of Ruston will continue its holiday tradition with the Annual Holiday Art Show.
This year the staff will honor the North Central Louisiana Arts Council by displaying an exhibit by local artists — “Mapping Out A Future For The Arts.”
These pieces will be on display for the month of December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bank of Ruston’s downtown office location, located at 505 North Vienna St.
Local artists were commissioned to create art by using old Ruston maps, Angie Biscomb, vice president, employee and community engagement for the Bank of Ruston, said.
