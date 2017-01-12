  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
University holds first tree-lighting ceremony

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:09pm
Nancy Bergeron
120117 tech tree alon3.jpg
Submitted photo by UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS/DONNY CROWE - The Tech tree, located in Centennial Plaza, will be lighted nightly until Christmas. The tree was donated by the university Alumni Association and features hand-made decorations with the Tenets of Tech painted on them.

Christmas came to the Louisiana Tech University family Thursday night in the form of a 15-foot Balsam Hill Rockefeller Pine tree set up in Centennial Plaza and a visit from Santa Claus.
Approximately 600 people, mostly students, watched as Champ, the university’s mascot, flipped an oversized switch that turned on the tree lights and its twinkling star topper.

“What is a family during December without a Christmas tree?” Student Government Association President Ben Rice asked those gathered for university’s inaugural tree-lighting ceremony.

The lights will be on nightly until Christmas.

