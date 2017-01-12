› Home ›
University holds first tree-lighting ceremony
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017
Nancy Bergeron
Christmas came to the Louisiana Tech University family Thursday night in the form of a 15-foot Balsam Hill Rockefeller Pine tree set up in Centennial Plaza and a visit from Santa Claus.
Approximately 600 people, mostly students, watched as Champ, the university’s mascot, flipped an oversized switch that turned on the tree lights and its twinkling star topper.
“What is a family during December without a Christmas tree?” Student Government Association President Ben Rice asked those gathered for university’s inaugural tree-lighting ceremony.
The lights will be on nightly until Christmas.
