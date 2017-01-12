  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Busy holiday season begins with the arts

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:01pm
in
Cara Beth Buie
buie.jpg

This week is the start of a busy holiday season here in Ruston. In addition to all of the usual festivities, there are plenty of opportunities this Christmas to get plugged into the arts.

To kick off this season, “A Christmas Carol, the Musical,” will be playing at The Dixie Center for the Arts tonight and will run through Sunday.

The production runs every evening at 7 p.m. today and Saturday night and closes with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Another huge event is happening this weekend: NCLAC’s Holiday Arts Tour.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share