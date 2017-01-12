› Home ›
Busy holiday season begins with the arts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:01pm
Cara Beth Buie
This week is the start of a busy holiday season here in Ruston. In addition to all of the usual festivities, there are plenty of opportunities this Christmas to get plugged into the arts.
To kick off this season, “A Christmas Carol, the Musical,” will be playing at The Dixie Center for the Arts tonight and will run through Sunday.
The production runs every evening at 7 p.m. today and Saturday night and closes with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Another huge event is happening this weekend: NCLAC’s Holiday Arts Tour.
