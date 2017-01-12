› Home ›
RCT breathes new life into 'A Christmas Carol'
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 12:50pm
Heather Small Hawley
If you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit, I know where you can find it — the Dixie Center for the Arts.
The Ruston Community Theatre held their opening night of “A Christmas Carol” Thursday evening, and I have to say that I was impressed.
I usually really like the RCT performances, but this musical was above and beyond what I anticipated.
With 80 cast members making the show everything it needed to be, I’m seriously considering going back to see it again. It was that good.
