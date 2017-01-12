› Home ›
GSU takes three of top conference honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 12:47pm
Twelve Tigers earn spots on all-league football teams
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Grambling State University football team placed 12 student-athletes on the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference football teams, the conference announced on Thursday morning.
The ballots were cast by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors
In addition to the 12 selections, Devante Kincade was selected the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, while De’Arius Christmas earned the SWAC’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Broderick Fobbs was picked for the fourth straight year as the SWAC Coach of the Year.
