G-Men set for final SWAC title game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/01/2017 - 12:41pm
Grambling to take on Alcorn State Saturday afternoon in Houston
T. Scott Boatright
Taking care of business.
Grambling State University’s football team has done exactly that the past three seasons under head coach Broderick Fobbs, and the Tigers look to wrap up a little more business on Saturday as they take on Alcorn State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.
