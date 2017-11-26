› Home ›
Donate to CCA this holiday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 2:00pm
in
Giving back is just as much part of the holidays as the jolly, rosy-cheeked man in the red suit climbing down the chimney.
In Lincoln Parish, there are plenty of opportunities to fulfill the need of Christmas miracles by giving back to several different organizations that help those in need.
One such group, Christian Community Action, is asking for a plethora of important items needed to ensure every parish family has a happy holidays.
The nonprofit organization that helps local families in need or in crisis event is calling on the community to help refill their panty and then some.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos