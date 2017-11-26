› Home ›
Rock the Railroad changed downtown Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 1:59pm
Derek J. Amaya
Travis Napper, Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitor’s Bureau president, hit the proverbial nail on the head.
“Ruston is much different than it was 15, 10, five, even three years ago,” said Napper, who has been living in Ruston 15 years.
While there’s plenty to talk about within those 15 years of how Ruston has changed, one event has fundamentally changed the way locals, and outsiders, look at downtown Ruston — Rock the Railroad.
Ruston officials successfully bridged a gap between Louisiana Tech University and the city it calls home.
