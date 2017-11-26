› Home ›
Tech ranked tops in state for Best Value
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 1:53pm
in
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech has earned another round of favorable rankings, most recently for being the best value of any other school in Louisiana and another for being one of the most affordable universities in the country.
Using averages of graduation rate, net price, acceptance rate, and 20-year net return on investment, BestValueSchools.com ranked Tech No. 1 in Louisiana for value.
“With a $440,000 20-year net ROI, the school has the top return on investment in the entire state,” the site reported.
