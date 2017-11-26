› Home ›
Choudrant sets ‘Christmas in the Village’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 1:50pm
in
Leader Staff Report
CHOUDRANT — Choudrant’s 13th annual Christmas in the Village event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday with a parade through town, followed by an evening full of events in the park.
“Santa will be hearing the children’s wish lists and allowing parents and grandparents to take pictures. Vendors will be in the park to provide shopping opportunities — everything from personalized items to children’s books to pictures and stationary to a sweet shop — and everything in between,” Celeste Butler, Choudrant’s municipal clerk, said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos