Lincoln Lights Up the Pines drive through opens Thursday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:09pm
Heather Small Hawley
Local vintage camper trailer enthusiasts will once again bring Christmas to Lincoln Parish Park during the annual Lincoln Lights Up the Pines lighting display at Lincoln Parish Park.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ruston’s only drive-through Christmas lighting display will open to the public.
More than 800 vehicles drove through the display last year, Sandra Hart, the event’s spokesperson, said.
Approximately 30 campers, most from the 1950s and ’60s, will participate in this year’s third annual light fest.
