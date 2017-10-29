  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Lights Up the Pines drive through opens Thursday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:09pm
Heather Small Hawley
Leader file photos - Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ruston’s only drive-through Christmas lighting display will open to the public at the Lincoln Parish Park. Lincoln Lights Up the Pines will include a visit by the lighted Coca Cola truck on Friday and free hot chocolate each night.

Local vintage camper trailer enthusiasts will once again bring Christmas to Lincoln Parish Park during the annual Lincoln Lights Up the Pines lighting display at Lincoln Parish Park.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ruston’s only drive-through Christmas lighting display will open to the public.

More than 800 vehicles drove through the display last year, Sandra Hart, the event’s spokesperson, said.

Approximately 30 campers, most from the 1950s and ’60s, will participate in this year’s third annual light fest.

