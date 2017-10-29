  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Parade to roll through downtown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:06pm
Leader Staff Report

DUBACH — The sights, sounds and fragrances of Christmas will be in the air it Dubach on Saturday during the town’s annual Dubach Country Christmas celebration.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with a crafters and bakers festival at the Scott Hamilton Warehouse, located on U.S. Hwy. 167.

Vendors will also be set up outside the warehouse.

“Everything from baked goodies and candies to master wood crafters, jewelry, candles, clothing, hand sown items, homemade salsa and much, much more will be there,” Gina Stokes, with the Dubach Restoration and Beautification Organization, said.

