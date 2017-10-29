› Home ›
Adopt-A-School raises $11K for Wiggin’ Out
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:03pm
Derek J. Amaya
The Wiggin’ Out Foundation on Tuesday received a $11,019 check from the Adopt-A-School program.
The money raised came from a service project by the Adopt-A-School program to support breast cancer awareness.
“This is a special day,” said Vicki Caskey, Wiggin’ Out board member. “We couldn’t be happier.”
Wiggin’ Out is a nonprofit organization, which provides wigs or other appropriate headwear, lymphatic garments and prosthetic bras to current and recently former cancer patients throughout North Louisiana.
