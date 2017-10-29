  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Wiggin’ Out for the season

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:55am
’Tis the season of giving, and Lincoln Parish schools have proved just that.

More than 15 schools combined through the Adopt-A-School program to donate $11,092 to the Wiggin’ Out Foundation.

Wiggin’ Out is a nonprofit organization that provides wigs or other appropriate headwar, lymphatic garments and prosthetic bras to current and recently former cancer patients throughout North Louisiana.

Adopt-A-School is a community outreach program that pairs community stakeholders with local schools through Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE and the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

