› Home ›
Wiggin’ Out for the season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:55am
in
’Tis the season of giving, and Lincoln Parish schools have proved just that.
More than 15 schools combined through the Adopt-A-School program to donate $11,092 to the Wiggin’ Out Foundation.
Wiggin’ Out is a nonprofit organization that provides wigs or other appropriate headwar, lymphatic garments and prosthetic bras to current and recently former cancer patients throughout North Louisiana.
Adopt-A-School is a community outreach program that pairs community stakeholders with local schools through Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE and the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos