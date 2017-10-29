› Home ›
YEA! students take field trip to Chick-fil-A Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:35am
in
Leader News Service
In early November, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneur Academy students attended a food franchise fieldtrip to Chick-fil-A Ruston for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to run a business franchise.
Chick-fil-A, Ruston’s newest food franchise, was chosen to help students understand the real possibility of creating a quality branded enterprise that is replicable to serve more customers in more locations across the country.
Jeremy Telford, owner of Chick-fil-A Ruston, shared his entrepreneurial success story.
