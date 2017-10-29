  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

YEA! students take field trip to Chick-fil-A Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:35am
in
Leader News Service
winners.jpg
Submitted photos - Left, the Young Entrepreneur Academy students sit at a table as they wait for their tour of Chick-fil-A. On the left side of table are Taniya Moore, Makhia Mamon, David Post, Devika Dua and Christopher Copeland. On the right side of the table are Aaron Hill, McGuire Toncrey, Courtney Wilson, Ashley Stutzman. At right, Scott Kessler shows Makhia Mamon, McGuire Toncrey, Taniya Moore and Aaron Hill around Chick-fil-A.

In early November, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneur Academy students attended a food franchise fieldtrip to Chick-fil-A Ruston for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to run a business franchise.

Chick-fil-A, Ruston’s newest food franchise, was chosen to help students understand the real possibility of creating a quality branded enterprise that is replicable to serve more customers in more locations across the country.

Jeremy Telford, owner of Chick-fil-A Ruston, shared his entrepreneurial success story.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share