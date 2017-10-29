› Home ›
Former Bulldog Floyd retires as UTEP head MBB coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:29am
in
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas — UTEP coach Tim Floyd abruptly announced his immediate retirement after a 66-52 loss to Lamar on Monday night
.
He graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1977 and played for the Dunkin’ Dogs basketball team.
Floyd won 466 games as a college coach at five schools, including Iowa State and Southern California. He also was coach for the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.
The 63-year-old Floyd took over at UTEP before the 2010-11 season, winning 138 games.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos