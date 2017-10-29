› Home ›
Police seek shooting suspect
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:44am
Leader Staff Report
City police are asking the public’s help in locating a man charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting.
Brian Milsap, 22, who police say has ties to both Ruston and the Dallas/Mesquite, Texas area, reportedly shot and wounded another man at approximately 4:39 p.m. in the area of Clinton Circle and McAllister Street.
Though detectives were quickly able to identify Milsap as the alleged subject and made several attempts to locate him, they could not, Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said.
