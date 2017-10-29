› Home ›
LSU/RHS duo celebrates Senior Night
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:27am
in
A pair of former Ruston High School and current LSU Tigers football players were honored with onfield Senior Night presentations Saturday during LSU’s regular-season finale win over Texas A&M. Pictured at top is offensive lineman K.J. Malone (far left) surrounded by family and friends while pictured above is H-Back John David Moore flanked by family and friends.
