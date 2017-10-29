  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men lose as rally vs. North Texas falls short

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:22am
Leader Sports Service

DENTON, Texas — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by two at the break and trailed by as many as 14 in the second half before falling to North Texas, 82-77, on Monday night at the Super Pit.

Diontae Jones paced Grambling State (1-5) with 16 points, on 6-of-11 shooting, team-high four 3-pointers and six rebounds. Ivy Smith, Jr., recorded 15 points, team-high seven assists and three boards, while Shirmane Thomas tallied 12 pints, on 5-of-6 shooting. and two rebounds.

