Bulldogs’ LB honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:21am
Senior Russell Farris C-USA Defensive POW
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Russell Farris (31), pictured in a game against Northwestern State earlier this season, turned in a career-best 13 tackles during Saturday’s 20-6 win over Texas-San Antonio.

Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Russell Farris has been named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Bulldogs’ victory over Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Farris was instrumental in the Bulldogs’ 20-6 victory over UTSA that helped Tech reach bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season. Farris led the Bulldog defense after registering a career-high 13 tackles against the Roadrunners, two of which were tackles for loss. With the help of Farris, the Tech defense held UTSA to a season-low six points.

