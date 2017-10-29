› Home ›
Bulldogs’ LB honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:21am
in
Senior Russell Farris C-USA Defensive POW
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Russell Farris has been named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Bulldogs’ victory over Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.
Farris was instrumental in the Bulldogs’ 20-6 victory over UTSA that helped Tech reach bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season. Farris led the Bulldog defense after registering a career-high 13 tackles against the Roadrunners, two of which were tackles for loss. With the help of Farris, the Tech defense held UTSA to a season-low six points.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos