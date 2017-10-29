Buddy's Blog

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 11/27/2017 - 12:14pm
Walls could add to Grambling’s Pro Hall legacy
O. K. Davis
Four and counting.
And five — yes, five — Pro Football Hall of Famers may be only a few months away for Grambling State University’s remarkable program.
Former Tigers’ defensive back Everson Walls is among 27 names gracing the semifinal list for the 2018 induction class in Canton, Ohio.
If elected, “Cubby,” would join the late Junious (Buck) Buchanan, Willie Davis, Charlie Joiner and Willie Brown as former G-Men in the Hall.
That’s an amazing number for a school that competes in the Football Championship Series and has a student enrollment of 5,188.
