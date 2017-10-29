› Home ›
Saints streak ends with 26-20 loss to Rams
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end of New Orleans’ eight-game winning streak came as no surprise to Saints coach Sean Payton.
“I thought our week of practice was just OK at best, honestly. It was average at best, I’ll say that,” Payton said.
New Orleans’ high-scoring offense was held in check and the Saints struggled to stop Jared Goff with their top two cornerbacks sidelined by injuries. The result was a 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a meeting of two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams.
